Marvel Studios Reveals Episode Count and Lengths for She-Hulk, Loki, and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

In just a matter of days, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will go into uncharted territory, when WandaVision officially makes its debut on Disney+. The series will be Marvel Studios' inaugural installment into television, and will kick off a growing number of additional TV shows and limited series. Fans have been eager to see exactly how those Disney+ series revolutionize the MCU -- and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently shed light on them. In an interview with Collider, Feige spoke about the overall approach to the various Disney+ series -- which are either being developed as six hour-long episodes or nine to ten half-hour-long episodes.

“Well, we're looking a little differently. We're looking at it as developing them as either six hour-episodes, or nine or 10 half-hour episodes,” Feige revealed. “So, for instance, WandaVision started that way and Falcon and the Winter Soldier as 30 minutes, but because it's streaming, it's Disney+, and the rules have blurred over the years, yes. Some can be 23 minutes. Some can be much longer than that. But She-Hulk, for instance, is being developed as 10 30-minute episodes. Some will be longer and some will be shorter. Loki, Falcon and the Winter Soldier is being developed as six 40-50-minute episodes.”

While things can obviously change between now and when a series actually debuts, Feige's comments do provide an interesting amount of insight. WandaVision has already been confirmed to have nine half-hour episodes, but the news that She-Hulk will be ten half-hour episodes, and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki will have six hour-long episodes, is definitely compelling. In the same interview, Feige also confirmed that the forthcoming Moon Knight series will be six hour-long episodes.

Ultimately, Marvel's Disney+ shows will provide an extension of the MCU that fans haven't been expecting, with Feige previously arguing that they will provide experiences that feel wildly different from the movies.

"Streaming is 100 percent the future and where consumers want to watch things," Feige told Emmy Magazine in an interview last month. "And hopefully they'll want to watch our longform narrative series. An experience like WandaVision is something you can't get in a movie. You go to movies for things you can't get on streaming, and you go to streaming for things you can't get in a theater. And of course, everything in a theater goes to streaming eventually."

WandaVision - as well as future Marvel Cinematic Universe shows - will debut exclusively on Disney+.

