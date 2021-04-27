Marvel's Ironheart Lands Snowpiercer's Chinaka Hodge as Head Writer

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to flourish in the coming years, with a number of blockbuster movies and Disney+ TV shows currently in various stages of being brought to life. One of the newest additions to that list has been Ironheart, a television series that will tell the story of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Ever since Ironheart was first announced during Disney's Investor Day last December, updates surrounding the series have been relatively scarce — until now. On Tuesday, Variety confirmed that screenwriter, poet, playwright, and educator Chinaka Hodge is currently set to serve as the showrunner for Ironheart.

On the television side, Hodge is best known for writing on Apple TV+'s reboot of Amazing Stories, as well as TNT's current adaptation of Snowpiercer. She also is a founding member of the hip hop collective The Getback, alongside Snowpiercer star Daveed Diggs. She has written the plays Chasing Mehserle and Mirrors in Every Corner, and published the books of poetry For Girls with Hips: Collected Poems and Writings and Dated Emcees.

Ironheart will follow the journey of Riri, a teenage girl who is a genius inventor, and goes on to create the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. While a hypothetical Ironheart series has been rumored to be in development for quite some time, the confirmation of it — along with Thorne's casting — definitely came as a pleasant surprise to Marvel fans. And according to Thorne, that feeling stretched to her own experience of being cast in the role as well.

"I was at home in Delaware and I got a call asking if I would like to play this role. It was the best phone call I could have ever received," Thorne told Empire Magazine earlier this year. "I was so shocked, in fact, that there was a considerable lag in the conversation! (laughs) I was waiting for them to say, like, 'Oh, we'll send you the sides' or, 'Get your tape over to us.' But there was none of that. It was just like, 'Would you like to do this?' It was probably the most unique experience I've ever had because there was no audition at all."

