New Marvel's Shang-Chi Twitter Emoji Revealed

✖

We're just a matter of weeks away from the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the latest blockbuster set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film has been gearing up for its exclusive theatrical release — and ahead of its world premiere screening on Monday, that included debuting a slew of new emoji centered around the film's main cast of characters. You can check out the emoji below.

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

“To take a quote from Stan Lee, the legend himself, 'With great power there must also come great responsibility.' But I think the reason I have the platform I do is because I’ve leaned into my Asianness," Liu previously said of landing the role. "If you are going to ask an entire population to support you, to rally behind you and give you a platform, I won’t shy away from that responsi­bility. I feel like we’ve been shying away from it as people for too long, especially the children of immigrants who are taught to keep their heads down. We have reached the limit of that philosophy.”

"The transition from, basically, assassin to a hero, an indomitable will, and a sort of religious discipline, basically," Shang-Chi co-creator Jim Starlin previously told ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast. "I think those are the three elements that make Shang-Chi more than any other character. He's basically focused on the moment and what has to be done. That focus allows him to go on without being stopped, making it very hard to stop him at least."

What do you think of the Twitter emoji for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to premiere in theaters on September 3rd.