Shang-Chi IMAX Poster Revealed (Exclusive)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings officially hits theaters in two weeks, meaning a new television spot or teaser will likely be released with each passing day. Now, ComicBook.com has your official first look at IMAX's exclusive poster for movie-going audiences, a beautiful design that perfectly encapsulates Simu Liu's Master of Kung Fu and his support cast.

Shang-Chi himself is center in the poster, with the IMAX logo taking the shape and color scheme of the Shang-Chi logo behind him. Looming large in the background is Tony Leung's Wenwu, plotting and scheming away. In addition to two dragons — the red and white serpent-like one and a new greenish-black one — three other Shang-Chi stars are visible. Below the eponymous hero, Xialing (Meng'er Zhang), Katy (Awkwafina), and Razor Fist (Florian Munteanu) are also included on the poster.

See the poster for the first time below.

(Photo: IMAX / Marvel Studios)

"Shang-Chi is a movie that ended up on a 'Wouldn't It Be Great' list where 'Wouldn't it be great if we could do this as a movie,' probably twenty years ago," Feige told Rotten Tomatoes. "It's a great story of a young man that realizes his father is essentially one of the world's greatest supervillains and one of the world's greatest criminals. How do you process that? And how do you deal with that as a child? How do you evolve beyond that?"

"That was a great, driving story that we wanted to explore someday. Looking for a filmmaker to do it was, as it always is, important and Destin [Daniel Cretton] coming in and, again, dedicating his talents," the produceradded. "He's an amazing filmmaker that makes amazing movies that have been on the smaller-budgeting size compared to a big Marvel movie, but coming in and giving his vision to this father and son is special."

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which is currently set for release on September 3rd.

