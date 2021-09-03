Shang-Chi: First Reactions Coming Monday

✖

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings isn't out for a couple more weeks, but fans won't have to wait long at all to see what critics think of the film. The world premiere of the Destin Daniel Cretton feature is taking place Monday, August 16th in Hollywood, and initial impressions will be available shortly thereafter on various social media platforms.

Fandango editor Erik David made the revelation on Twitter Saturday morning, also adding that he's already hear good things about the feature. "First reactions for #ShangChi drop Monday night after the premiere," the insider tweeted. "Expect more to arrive throughout the week as it begins to screen for press. I'm already hearing terrific things about the film. Can't wait to see it!"

First reactions for #ShangChi drop Monday night after the premiere. Expect more to arrive throughout the week as it begins to screen for press. I’m already hearing terrific things about the film. Can’t wait to see it! https://t.co/RhLUDVxEOT — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 14, 2021

"Shang-Chi is a movie that ended up on a 'Wouldn't It Be Great' list where 'Wouldn't it be great if we could do this as a movie,' probably twenty years ago," Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously said of the project to Rotten Tomatoes. "It's a great story of a young man that realizes his father is essentially one of the world's greatest supervillains and one of the world's greatest criminals. How do you process that? And how do you deal with that as a child? How do you evolve beyond that?"

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which is currently set for release on September 3rd.

What other characters do you think will end up popping up in Shang-Chi? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!