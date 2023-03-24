Marvel Reveals Details on Venom's Summer of Symbiotes, Including New Titles

vMarvel is gearing up for its Summer of Symbiotes by revealing all-new details and titles that will join the Venom-themed event. Summer of Symbiotes is in celebration of Venom's 35th anniversary, who has moved on from terrorizing Spider-Man to becoming its very own franchise. Eddie Brock and Venom headlined the King in Black event, and Carnage and Red Goblin even have their own ongoing series. In a tease for what Summer of Symbiotes has planned, Marvel released a promotional image by Phillip Tan, Scott Williams, and Brad Anderson that pays homage to Jim Lee, Scott Williams, and Joe Rosas' poolside pinup from 1991's X-Men #1.

Naturally, all our favorite Venomverse characters are on display. We have the variant version of Felicia Hardy/Black Cat that's going to debut in Extreme Venomverse, Liz Allen's Misery, Red Goblin, Carnage, Eddie Brock, and more. The complete list of titles participating in Summer of Symbiotes includes Venom, Carnage, Extreme Venomverse, Red Goblin, Carnage Reigns, Cult of Carnage: Misery, an Edge of Venomverse Infinity Comic on Marvel Unlimited, and Death of Venomverse.

One place curious fans can look to find more announcements is the Marvel Comics: Spider-Man & the Venomverse Panel at C2E2. The Summer of Symbiotes teaser image, along with a complete breakdown of what each series will bring to the event, can be found below.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Venom

Crafted by a mastermind team of Al Ewing and Cafu and others, Venom's current ongoing series will continue to explore the transformative journeys of both Eddie Brock and Dylan Brock. A saga spanning time and space, Eddie has come face to face with the worst parts of himself in the form of new villain Bedlam while Dylan has followed in his father's footsteps, embracing his own symbiote and becoming a new Marvel hero. And this summer, their symbiote family is about to grow even larger…

Carnage

The most terrifying villain in the Marvel Universe has returned! Cletus Kasady is back in Alex Paknadel and Francesco Manna's CARNAGE ongoing series. With a renewed purpose, Venom's psychotic offspring is ready to unleash his vengeance on an unsuspecting Marvel Universe and ascend to a glorious new role. After he takes care of Miles Morales, of course.

Extreme Venomverse

In the same spirit of Edge of Spider-Verse, this landmark new series will take readers to uncharted corners of the symbiote hive with brand-new stories by all-star creators! Witness jaw-dropping turning points for symbiote icons and see never-before-seen Venoms bear their fangs for the very first time including the debuts of a symbiote-hosting Felicia Hardy, a Venom samurai, a Venom spaceknight, and more!

Red Goblin

Spinning out the pages of VENOM, a deadly new Goblin takes to the night sky in this ongoing series by writer Alex Pakandel and Marvel Stormbreaker Jan Bazaldua. On stands now, the thrilling saga stars Normie Osborn who's received his own symbiote and embraces his grandfather Norman's legacy by becoming the Red Goblin! But will Normie fulfill his dark destiny as an Osborn – or will he and his symbiote strive to make a difference for the better?

Carnage Reigns

A brutal crossover between MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN, CARNAGE, and RED GOBLIN pits Miles Morales against Carnage in what promises to be Miles' darkest battle yet. With his soul trapped within the Extrembiote Armor created by Tony Stark during King in Black, Cletus has the means to level an untold amount of chaos on New York City. But like any good Tony Stark invention, the Extremis coursing through Cletus' symbiotic veins needs POWER, and that means Cletus is HUNGRY. Good thing Brooklyn's very own Spider-Man is there to stand in his way!

Cult of Carnage: Misery

The mother of all symbiote stories from writer Sabir Pirzada and artist Francesco Mortarino, starring Liz Allen as the new Misery! The limited series kicks off when the Life Foundation symbiotes, Toxin and the others, are mysteriously stolen! But by whom? And WHY?! Regardless, it's up to Liz to save the symbiotes before they can fall into the wrong hands – and unleash untold havoc across the Marvel Universe!

Edge of Venomverse Infinity Comic

Even Marvel Unlimited isn't safe from the SUMMER OF SYMBIOTES! Learn about an exciting upcoming symbiote series coming to Marvel Unlimited at the Marvel Comics: Spider-Man & the Venomverse Panel at C2E2 2023!

Death of the Venomverse

It's all leading to this! The epic adventures above are spiraling towards an explosive destination, and not all your favorite symbiotes will survive the journey. The Carnage symbiote is more bloodthirsty than ever and heads to the multiverse for its greatest killing spree yet. But what is it after? Find out more when this upcoming limited series is announced at the Marvel Comics: Spider-Man & the Venomverse Panel at C2E2 2023!