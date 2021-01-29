Black Cat Destroys Knull's Army In New Marvel Preview (Exclusive)

✖

Those who read Marvel's Black Cat #2 witnessed Felicia Hardy's slick new symbiote but also her transformation into an Asgardian powerhouse, though we still had lots of questions. The power change came courtesy of an item that was supposed to be used by Doctor Strange, though he was still unconscious, and as Knull's army surrounded them the situation called for an audible, and Hardy obliged. Now you can get an exclusive first look at what comes next in our preview of Black Cat #3, and it seems that while Felicia is tearing down the house on the outside, things are a bit more complicated on the inside, as she seems to be fitting a whole different sort of battle.

As you can see in the preview below, Felicia's new form is immensely powerful, and with her golden armor and staff in hand, she charges directly at the oncoming onslaught of Space Dragons headed her way, defending Doctor Strange (who is still out cold) and her teammates.

You can also see that the Black Cat version of Felicia is actually watching all this play out above her, and she's next to a rather creepy presence. The next page shows them standing on either side of an area surrounded by fire, and combined with the figure's dark eyes and creepy nature, we're guessing this somehow ties into Mephisto's recent presence in the Marvel Universe, but we can't be completely sure.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Regardless of who it is, she's not happy with them, and she flashes her claws quickly. Meanwhile, on the outside, Felicia is laying waste to Knull's army, and at one point completely slices several dragons in half with swipes from her Asgardian-powered claws.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Black Cat might not have planned on taking on this power, but she could end up being one of the big keys to winning this war against Knull, and now we want to see her take on the boss man himself. Granted, it would be nice if Strange could wake up for the fight, but hey, one thing at a time.

Black Cat #3 is written by Jed MacKay and drawn by Carlos Villa with a cover by Pepe Larraz, and you can find the official description below.

"Stealing from a space god has made Felicia Hardy pull out a whole new bag of tricks... And some of these tricks? Their effects may last far beyond the invasion of the King in Black."

Black Cat #3 hits comic stores on February 24th.

What did you think of the preview? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!