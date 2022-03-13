Marvel’s What If Wins Annie Award

The 49th annual Annie Awards took place last night, and Marvel Studios was one of the big winners. Not only did Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings beat out Flora & Ulysses, The Suicide Squad, The Tomorrow War, and Y: The Last Man for “Character Animation, Live Action,” but Marvel’s What If…? also took home a prize. The animated series managed to score the “Editing, TV” award for the episode “What If… Ultron Won?”

What… If? was up against Amphibia, Arlo the Alligator, Love Death + Robots, and Tom and Jerry in New York. The prize was awarded to Marvel Studios and the editorial team that included Joel Fisher, Graham Fisher, Sharia Davis, Basuki Juwono, Adam Spieckermann. "Congratulations to the cast and crew of Marvel Studios' #WhatIf on their #AnnieAwards win for Best Editorial, Television & Media," the official account for What If…? shared on Instagram.

In addition to Loki, What If…? is the only other Disney+ series from Marvel that has officially been greenlit for a second season. Recently, head writer A.C. Bradley promised that the missing Gamora episode from Season One will appear as a “prequel” episode next season.

“We definitely will,” Bradley said when asked if we’ll see more of Gamora. “What happened with the Gamora episode, there was originally supposed to be — early on in the season — a Tony and Gamora-centric episode. However, due to COVID and production delays, one of our amazing, amazing animation houses around the globe got hit pretty hard by the pandemic. And we were left with two choices: push the entire season to later this year, or push this one episode to Season 2. We made the choice to push that episode to Season 2, and hoped that seeing Gamora in the finale serves as a teaser for what is to come. In season two, it’ll almost be like a little bit of a prequel, we’ll see how Tony and Gamora became friends, because those two don’t even interact in the main MCU universe.”

“Given all the upheaval that we’ve been through in the past two years, pushing an episode is nothing, and we completely understand,” Bradley continued. “Our animation houses have been absolute rock stars in pulling off this show.”

The first season of What If…? is streaming in Disney+. Stay tuned for more updates about the second season.