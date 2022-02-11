Moon Knight Takes the Spotlight in Empire Magazine Covers

One of the most anticipated events among comic book fans in March will be the debut of Moon Knight on Disney+, with Empire Magazine celebrating the live-action debut of Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector by putting him on the cover of the magazine’s upcoming issue. The excitement surely won’t stop with the magazine covers, as fans can likely expect the issue to dive deep into the making of the series and what makes the character stand out from anything Marvel fans might be expecting. Check out the magazine covers below before Moon Knight premieres on Disney+ on March 30th.

Keeping in tradition with other projects that have been highlighted on Empire Magazine covers, fans can anticipate both a retail cover and a subscriber-exclusive cover, both of which can be seen in the tweets below.

While fans are surely excited about the upcoming narrative, there are some tempered expectations, as rather than potentially being the beginning of a long-running narrative, Isaac himself recently noted that the series is being billed as a limited event.

“I’d never heard of Moon Knight before, and I collected comics when I was younger. I’d heard of Morbius, but I’d never heard of Moon Knight,” Isaac said to Jared Leto earlier this month during the latest episode of Variety’s Actor on Actor. “I don’t know how the process was for you because it’s a feature film, we’re a limited series. There was a lot of room to try stuff because there wasn’t the pressure that we got to make sure we make however many hundreds of millions of dollars on the opening weekend.”

The revelation that Moon Knight was a limited series might be disappointing, but it’s not entirely a surprise. Previous Disney+ series like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have also been revealed as merely being limited series, despite how much excitement surrounded those programs. Yet, for fans who have witnessed these narratives, it’s easier to see how each program helped bridge the gaps in storytelling between various feature-length endeavors and were tied specifically to these points in time within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In other words, while these upcoming episodes of Moon Knight might be the only ones we ever get, we surely can’t rule out seeing the character return at some point in the future.

Moon Knight debuts on Disney+ on March 30th.

