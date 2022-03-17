Moon Knight Reveals Brand-New Scene

Moon Knight just put out a mind-bending new clip from the Disney+ series. It seems like Steven Grant is terrified when he meets Khonshu in an elevator. Understably, Oscar Isaac’s character is shaken when a shambling 8-foot Egyptian god is barreling towards you. In the first clips for Moon Knight, the sequence was played for laughs as the old woman getting into the elevator just politely brushed off Grant’s strange behavior. However, in this bit from the show, the lady is clearly trying to get out of this interaction as quickly as possible. She manages to get into her friend’s flat, but that’s not the end of the trouble. Khonshu comes up behind the man and startles him again as the clip ends.

Hype for Moon Knight continues to rise with every little morsel dropped on the Internet. Issac is really selling the terror that his character feels at all these strange happenings. It can be a disconcerting feeling because you can’t trust what’s right in front of you. Executive Producer Grant Curtis talked about how different Moon Knight was going to be in a recent press release for the show. Things are going to get weird folks, so buckle up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out this mind-bending new clip from Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight, an Original series streaming March 30 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/GW5j8k7PF0 — Moon Knight (@moonknight) March 17, 2022

“We’re absolutely embracing the supernatural aspects of what was in publishing, the Egyptian gods, this ruthless Egyptian god Khonshu that manipulates Marc to do his bidding,” he added. “We’re embracing all that. We love stuff that goes bump in the night.”

“There are multiple aspects of Moon Knight that get us internally jazzed at Marvel Studios. But one of the unique aspects of this character is it’s taking Marvel Studios to its Iron Man and Tony Stark roots,” Curtis shared. “That was a character that was obviously built from the ground up, and it is the same with Marc Spector.”

Here’s how Marvel Studios is describing Moon Knight: “Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

