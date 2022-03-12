Moon Knight Has ‘No Attachment to Current MCU’ Says Producer





Moon Knight‘s producer says the series has “no attachment to the current MCU”. Marvel sent out a press briefing about the series and executive producer Grant Curtis shared his excitement for getting to build the character from the ground-up.”There’s no attachment to the current MCU. He’s brand-new, and he is going on a brand-new adventure. We really think the fans are going to enjoy it,” he said. Now, that doesn’t mean that Moon Knight lives outside of this ecosystem. Rather, Oscar Isaac’s hero isn’t building on the Phase 1 heroes. He might live in the same world, but this supernatural wing of the MCU is starting from a very different place. You can see the tendrils of this mystic influence creeping in from a variety of fronts. Dane Whitman’s discovery at the end of Eternals, along with that other big reveal from that movie seems like a clue. Things are going to get weird for the Marvel franchise, and fans can’t wait to see it all unfold.

“There are multiple aspects of Moon Knight that get us internally jazzed at Marvel Studios. But one of the unique aspects of this character is it’s taking Marvel Studios to its Iron Man and Tony Stark roots,” Curtis shared. “That was a character that was obviously built from the ground up, and it is the same with Marc Spector.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re absolutely embracing the supernatural aspects of what was in publishing, the Egyptian gods, this ruthless Egyptian god Khonshu that manipulates Marc to do his bidding,” he added. “We’re embracing all that. We love stuff that goes bump in the night.”

Previously the producer spoke to USA Today about the Disney+ show. In addressing the main themes, he says that identity is at the top of the list. It makes all the sense in the world to approach it like this if he’s not going to have much interaction with Avengers during his introduction to the MCU.

“It’s a story about identity and finding one’s true self,” Curtis explained. “The journey that Marc Spector is on during our whole show is: Who am I? And how do I reconcile portions of my past, present and potential future that I don’t necessarily agree with? Coming to terms with our baggage and learning to live with ourselves is what we all deal with on a day-to-day basis.”

Would you like to see Moon Knight get acquainted with the other Avengers off the bat or let the stakes build? Let us know down in the comments!