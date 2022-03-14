First Moon Knight Reactions Appear Online: “Best Marvel Studios Project Ever”

A select few members of the media got a super early look at Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight series, and the first reactions are overwhelmingly positive. The social media embargo for the series lifted Monday afternoon, allowing those who’ve seen advanced copies of the shows to share their thoughts on the series.

The vast majority of early reviews call the series Marvel’s most different project yet, with a substantial chunk of earlier reviewers saying it’s completely removed from the Marvel Cinematic Universe throughout its first four episodes.

Best Show Yet

#MoonKnight is fantastic & Oscar Isaac is exceptional as the tormented Marc Spector. This is the #Marvel show everyone is going to be talking about. Completely bonkers that leads with a haunting adventure. #MarvelStudios has knocked it out of the park with it's best show yet. — University Film Review (@UniversityFilms) March 14, 2022

Wildly Original

I’ve watched the first 4 #MoonKnight eps and I’m as divided by this show as Marc himself. When it works, it’s a wildly original MCU entry with flashes of greatness, but some of the sillier aspects detract from the horror. Diehard comic fans might not enjoy it as much as newcomers pic.twitter.com/ZWitn1rpn2 — Slayvid Opie 🎃 @LFF (@DavidOpie) March 14, 2022

Fantastic

I've watched the first 4 episodes of #Marvel #MoonKnight & it's unlike anything we've seen in the #MCU – Oscar Issac is Fantastic! I can't wait to watch the rest of the series. This isn't your typical superhero origin. It's Excellent! It arrives on #Disneyplus on March 30th pic.twitter.com/BPUUmr4cPd — What’s On Disney Plus (@disneyplusnews) March 14, 2022

Mesmerizing

I’ve watched the first 4 episodes of #MoonKnight, it’s unlike anything we’ve seen before from the MCU. It’s a psychological thriller with a touch of Indiana Jones, it kept me on the edge of my seat the whole time. And Oscar Isaac delivers a mesmerizing performance. pic.twitter.com/OWYaWeye41 — Thomas Storaï (@ThomasStorai) March 14, 2022

Unlike Anything You’ve Seen

Full thoughts to come in my #MoonKnight review (when? very soon 👀) but I will say this: It's unlike anything you've seen from Marvel before. I'd go as far as to say – and I don't say this lightly – it's the best MCU TV show ever — Tom Power (@thomp1987) March 14, 2022

Brilliantly Bonkers

#MoonKnight is a brilliantly bonkers dark globe-trotting adventure; this is Marvel's trippy National Treasure. Oscar Isaac is the best addition to the MCU since RDJ, entwining torment and humour into a morally ambiguous cypher – Marc Spector is a whole new calibre of hero. pic.twitter.com/nlL9QgtbyA — Sab Astley (@sab_astley) March 14, 2022

Best Project I’ve Seen

*****

Moon Knight debuts on Disney+ starting Wednesday, March 30th.

