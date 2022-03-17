Moon Knight Star Oscar Isaac Surprised Fans At Special Screening Event

The next Marvel Cinematic Universe project is just around the corner! Disney+’s Moon Knight is premiering at the end of the month, and early reactions to the series are quite promising. The upcoming series will feature Star Wars and Dune star Oscar Isaac making his MCU debut, playing Moon Knight/Marc Spector. The trailer had its world premiere back in January, and it even set YouTube records for Marvel. Today, Marvel Studios shared some photos of Isaac’s surprising fans at a special screening event.

“Oscar Isaac dropped in for a surprise appearance at Madrid’s Cine Capitol Spanish Special Screening of Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight, an Original series streaming in two weeks, only on @DisneyPlus,” Marvel Studios wrote. You can check out some photos from the event below:

“There are multiple aspects of Moon Knight that get us internally jazzed at Marvel Studios. But one of the unique aspects of this character is it’s taking Marvel Studios to its Iron Man and Tony Stark roots,” producer Grant Curtis recently explained. “That was a character that was obviously built from the ground up, and it is the same with Marc Spector.”

While taking part in Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” alongside Morbius star Jared Leto, Isaac spoke about preparing for the Marvel role.

“I’d never heard of ‘Moon Knight’ before, and I collected comics when I was younger. I’d heard of ‘Morbius,’ but I’d never heard of ‘Moon Knight.’ I don’t know how the process was for you because it’s a feature film, we’re a limited series. There was a lot of room to try stuff because there wasn’t the pressure that we got to make sure we make however many hundreds of millions of dollars on the opening weekend. So we could make it very point-of-view. We could make very weird decisions. At the moment, at least – and I don’t imagine it’s going to go backwards – it feels like that’s where more of the risk is being taken because it can financially,” Isaac explained.

Moon Knight is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 30th. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

