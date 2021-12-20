How Moon Knight Could Set Up Two Classic Marvel Horror Teams

Now that Hawkeye only has one episode left, there’s a chance Moon Knight will be the next series out from Marvel Studios. Should the live-action series follow the character’s source material mythos, it will likely be one of the darkest things the House of Ideas has released, potentially even setting up a horror corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a perfect world, that means Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector could set up two different teams throughout his first appearance: the Midnight Sons and Marvel’s Legion of Monsters.

Let’s look at the Midnight Sons—or Suns, if you’re going by the video game—first. The group has taken on many different lineups throughout its time in the Marvel Comics material, but it’s always dealt with the world’s most supernatural threats. Moon Knight’s been a member of the group, as have characters like Blade, Ghost Rider, the Hellstrom siblings, and dozens of others.

We already know both Moon Knight and Blade are getting their own show, so it stands to reason Marvel’s already well on its way to making its first supernatural team-up. But there’s also a chance Moon Knight the series could set up something else entirely.

People have started speculating Werewolf by Night might be making his debut in the Disney+ show, and with the Fist of Khonshu himself well-rooted in Egyptian mythology, it’s possible mummies might come into the mix as well. Because of that, let’s say the series introduces someone like N’Kantu, the Living Mummy.

A foundational building block of Marvel’s Bronze Age horror output, the Living Mummy has been a longtime member of the Legion of Monsters. While the monster-based group has also focused on supernatural threats, it’s a group largely made up of…well, monsters…instead of human characters. The various iterations of the team-up have featured Elsa Bloodstone, Frankenstein, Man-Thing, Morbius, Werewolf by Night, Manphibian, Queen Shiklah, and Simon Garth, Marvel’s original Zombie.

Admittedly, it’s a pretty long stretch for one show to set up not one horror team—when the MCU has yet to have a legitimate horror film or show—let alone two…but one can hope, right? Either way, Moon Knight is a good starting point for wherever Marvel Studios opts to go.

