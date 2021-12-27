How Moon Knight Could Lead Directly to Thor: Love and Thunder

Spider-Man: No Way Home seemingly has a little nod to Thor: Love and Thunder, and it may be no time at all until we get a more solid setup for the next Thor movie. We know for a fact Moon Knight is being released at some point in 2022 and if current speculation holds true, the dark street-level vigilante could actually be the next show up from Marvel Studios on Disney+. That means it’d be out well in advance of Love and Thunder, but how would the two connect?

As part of the aforementioned Spider-Man theory suggests, we know Zeus (Russell Crowe) will appear in Love and Thunder, right alongside Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher—that latter, of which, could connect Moon Knight with the fourth Thor flick. You see, God-butchering just so happens to be Gorr’s thing, and Moon Knight is shaping up to dive deep into Egyptian mythology.

In fact, the latest synopsis for the Oscar Isaac-starring show insists Mac Spector (Isaac) will be thrust into a war between the gods. Perhaps this war includes Zeus, Gorr, and the rest of history’s various pantheons. Mind you, should Gorr want to slaughter all gods, that means Greek (Zeus), Norse (Thor), Egyptian (Khonshu), and others would have to be included. It’d also make for one of the biggest scenes Marvel has released on Disney+, and would kick the year off just right.

The synopsis can be viewed in full below.

“A new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.”

Moon Knight has yet to set a release date while Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8, 2022. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

