Spider-Man: No Way Home Had Clever Tease for Thor: Love and Thunder We All Missed

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has built itself into Hollywood’s biggest franchise, largely due to its interconnected universe—a world that replicates its source material in that characters and storylines easily crossover from one film or television show to the next. That type of storytelling output has crafted a fandom the produces fan theories like no other. Take the franchise’s latest offering into account. One eagle-eyed MCU fan has already found evidence that a connective tissue exists between Spider-Man: No Way Home and Thor: Love and Thunder.

As Redditor u/KingEuronIIIGreyjoy has pointed out, there’s a moment in one of the film’s (many) Daily Bugle broadcasts that says there’s currently “political turmoil in New Asgard as Z…” on its scrolling ticker. As fate would have it, the ticker cuts off right before it reveals the entire sentence it was about to say.

As the theorist points out, not only does New Asgard connect to the Thor franchise directly, but it could potentially tie into the events of Love and Thunder itself. Months ago, Russell Crowe accidentally revealed he’s playing the Greek god Zeus in the movie, potentially suggesting some sort of godly war is brewing between history’s different pantheons. We do know, after all, that Christian Bale will also be appearing in the film as Gorr the God Butcher, a wildly popular Thor villain known for murdering the gods of most religions during his time in the Marvel Universe.

Since the news ticker cuts off right when the “Z” begins, the theory is that Zeus—and potentially other gods, for that matter—have somehow found their way to New Asgard. Not to mention, the latest synopsis to come out for Moon Knight says the show features a “war of gods.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters. Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set for release on July 8, 2022.

