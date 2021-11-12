New Moon Knight Synopsis Could Reveal Ethan Hawke’s Character

After a lot of patient waiting Marvel Studios has given fans the first official look at the upcoming Moon Knight TV series. Though the video itself is only available on Disney+ proper and not through Marvel’s YouTube channel, the House of Ideas did share an official description for the show that might offer another tease of one of its mystery characters. The description for the show refers to it as follows: “A new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.”

To Marvel fans that know Moon Knight that synopsis does sound like a pretty standard 101 for the character and a good explainer for newcomers, but it’s that last line that might offer a fun tease of who Oscar Isaac’s titular hero will be going up against. We’ve known for some time now that Ethan Hawke will be starring opposite him in the series, playing the villain of the piece, but which Marvel character he’ll be hasn’t been revealed just yet. That final line though, including the phrase a “deadly war of the gods,” could imply that Hawke’s character will be part of that battle.

Introduced very recently into the pages of Marvel Comics was a Moon Knight antagonist called Sun King. In the same way that Marc Spector as Moon Knight is the avatar of the Egyptian deity Khonshu, in the pages of Marvel comics Sun King fills that same role as a sort of avatar for the Egyptian god of the sun, Ra. As a result the pair find themselves at odds in the comics, and very well could in the new TV series as well. It’s also worth nothing that Khonshu is the son of Ra, giving their rivalry a classic deity flare.

Need more proof? In the pages of Moon Knight, Sun King started what some might consider a cult, moving them to an island that he renamed Isla Ra. In a previous interview about his work on the character, Ethan Hawke revealed on Late Night with Seth Myers a surprising inspiration for his character….famous cult leader David Koresh.

“I’ve based my character on David Koresh,” Hawke said to a chuckling Myers. “Yeah, so I mean, I guess it’s working. I totally wanted a Camero, you know? I want to ride in on a Camero. I can’t believe you, I mean, you’re good Seth. Or maybe I’m not out of character yet… I don’t know if we want to be on record saying that. But, I will say, he is the basis of great character inspiration however.”

Even with the popularity of Moon Knight as a hero he doesn’t have too many signature villains throughout his decades of comics, though antagonists Bushman, Werewolf By Night, and Dracula, have popped up with some frequency. Considering this new show will be the first time many will even learn about Moon Knight Marvel’s choice to perhaps use a newer villain, one that further illustrates this world and mirrors its hero, might be a good choice for an introduction.

Moon Knight will premiere on Disney+ in 2022.