Moon Knight Star Praises Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke’s Approach to Filming

We’re just a matter of days away from the debut of Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight, and the Disney+ series is definitely giving fans a lot of reasons to be hyped. The series is anchored by two notable actors — Oscar Isaac, who is stepping into the role of Marc Spector / Steven Grant, also known as Moon Knight; and Ethan Hawke, who will portray the villain Arthur Harrow. Both actors are surprising additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and according to one of their co-stars, they brought surprising qualities behind the scenes. In a recent interview with Variety at Moon Knight’s red carpet premiere, actress Ann Akinjirin spoke about Isaac and Hawke’s approach to the project, and teased that it allowed for more creative expression on set.

“They kind of have a theatre approach to the craft, and they really dig in to it,” Akinjirin explained. “There is a different skillset, acting for screen and acting for stage, and they do the work. And because they’re very similar in their approach, I think that’s what makes them a good fit. And also, they love to play, so there was a lot of space to play and find. I think that’s what makes them a good fit. And they get on so well, as well.”

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

“What I love most about this thing is that it’s an exploration of a mind that doesn’t know itself. A human being that doesn’t know his own brain,” Isaac previously told Empire Magazine. “I found that really moving: what the mind is capable of as far as survival. But the workload was massive: the technical challenge of embodying these different characters, physically, the way I manifest my body … It required a lot of energy.”

