Moon Knight Star Praises Freedom Marvel Gave Her as New Character Taweret

Moon Knight is set to premiere in the next week and some change. To get fans ready for it, Marvel Studios is hosting the red carpet premiere for the Disney+ series Monday night, and some new characters are being revealed. To date, fans have really only found out that Oscar Isaac is playing the eponymous vigilante while Ethan Hawke plays the villainous Arthur Harrow and May Calamawy plays the enigmatic Layla.

Now, according to an interview making the rounds online, Antonia Salib plays the Egyptian goddess Taweret in the series. While Salib didn’t confirm her character on screen, Variety revealed the news in an accompanying tweet.

https://twitter.com/Variety/status/1506446351009202178?s=20&t=bH0Te8eKqhtIzzBK_se3ew

“I think with having the time with a series, you’re really able to explore all these different characters and the emotional journey that Steven and March (Isaac) are going through and you really flesh it out,” Salib told Variety at the red carpet premiere. “Personally, it felt like such a collaborative process, which was brilliant for such a big organization. From the moment when I read the scenes when I was auditioning to when I started working with the director Mohamed Diab and the costume team to VFX, it felt like I was given license to create my character and everyone was on board together.”

In most mythological tales, Taweret serves as the goddess and childbirth and fertility and acts as a protector of mothers and children. In some art, she’s depicted as an anthropomorphic hippo.

While Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon, has been visible in most of the show’s marketing efforts, no other members of the Ennead have been revealed.

Marvel’s next project is Moon Knight, which hits Disney+ on March 30th.

