New Moon Knight Image Reflects Oscar Isaac’s “F-cking Nutty” Marvel Series

Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) reflects on his fractured mind in a new image from Marvel’s Moon Knight. After airing a Big Game TV spot during Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI and releasing a new poster putting Grant’s dark side on the rise, Marvel Studios reveals a tease of the multiple personalities sharing the same body: the globe-trotting mercenary Marc Spector, dapper detective Mr. Knight, and brutal bruiser Moon Knight. In the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe Original series streaming March 30th, Isaac will navigate Grant/Spector’s complex identities as a new Marvel hero rises on Disney+.

“Often on these big movies it can feel like you’re building the plane on the runway,” the Star Wars and X-Men: Apocalypse star told Empire Magazine, which debuted the latest look at Isaac’s Steven Grant/Marc Spector. “The idea of getting back to ‘handmade’ films, character studies… I was desperate for that feeling.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The six-episode limited series from head writer Jeremy Slater (The Umbrella Academy) and directors Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) and Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (V/H/S: Viral, Synchronic) “felt ‘handmade,’” Isaac added. “And it’s the first legitimate Marvel character-study since Iron Man. I thought, ‘Maybe I can hijack this thing. Maybe this is the chance to do something really f-cking nutty on a major stage.’”

On playing a superhero suffering from dissociative identity disorder and a splintered mind, Isaac said, “What I love most about this thing is that it’s an exploration of a mind that doesn’t know itself. A human being that doesn’t know his own brain. I found that really moving: what the mind is capable of as far as survival. But the workload was massive: the technical challenge of embodying these different characters, physically, the way I manifest my body … It required a lot of energy.”

Also starring Ethan Hawke (the Before trilogy) as Arthur Harrow and May Calamawy (Djinn, Ramy) in an undisclosed role, Marvel’s Moon Knight is streaming March 30th on Disney+.

The series is described, “Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

