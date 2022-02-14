TV Shows

New Moon Knight Image Reflects Oscar Isaac’s “F-cking Nutty” Marvel Series

Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) reflects on his fractured mind in a new image from Marvel’s Moon Knight. After airing a Big Game TV spot during Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI and releasing a new poster putting Grant’s dark side on the rise, Marvel Studios reveals a tease of the multiple personalities sharing the same body: the globe-trotting mercenary Marc Spector, dapper detective Mr. Knight, and brutal bruiser Moon Knight. In the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe Original series streaming March 30th, Isaac will navigate Grant/Spector’s complex identities as a new Marvel hero rises on Disney+. 

“Often on these big movies it can feel like you’re building the plane on the runway,” the Star Wars and X-Men: Apocalypse star told Empire Magazine, which debuted the latest look at Isaac’s Steven Grant/Marc Spector. “The idea of getting back to ‘handmade’ films, character studies… I was desperate for that feeling.”

The six-episode limited series from head writer Jeremy Slater (The Umbrella Academy) and directors Mohamed Diab (ClashCairo 678) and Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (V/H/S: Viral, Synchronic) “felt ‘handmade,’” Isaac added. “And it’s the first legitimate Marvel character-study since Iron Man. I thought, ‘Maybe I can hijack this thing. Maybe this is the chance to do something really f-cking nutty on a major stage.’”

On playing a superhero suffering from dissociative identity disorder and a splintered mind, Isaac said, “What I love most about this thing is that it’s an exploration of a mind that doesn’t know itself. A human being that doesn’t know his own brain. I found that really moving: what the mind is capable of as far as survival. But the workload was massive: the technical challenge of embodying these different characters, physically, the way I manifest my body … It required a lot of energy.”

Also starring Ethan Hawke (the Before trilogy) as Arthur Harrow and May Calamawy (DjinnRamy) in an undisclosed role, Marvel’s Moon Knight is streaming March 30th on Disney+.

The series is described, “Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

