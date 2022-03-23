Moon Knight Star Rey Lucas Is Excited for the X-Men’s MCU Debut

Moon Knight is already taking the world by storm. The series has already had a premiere in the United Kingdom where Oscar Isaac revealed who he’d want the titular character to team up with, as well as a screening in Madrid, and now the U.S. Premiere is officially underway. The stars have flooded El Capitain Theater in Los Angeles and one actor had something very interesting to say about Marvel’s Mutant characters.

The rights to the X-Men reverted back to Disney/Marvel Studios when the merger between 20th Century Fox and Disney completed. Since that day, fans have been waiting for the first introduction of the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, one Moon Knight star, Rey Lucas has revealed his feelings on the series, Marvel and his love for the X-Men.

“That’s what I love about Marvel. They’re always introducing new characters and finding different ways to tell the story, and even the same characters have new elements of them developed and introduced, so it was really exciting for me personally, Lucas told Variety. “I grew up a big fan of the comic books. Not as much Moon Knight. I was pretty X-Men. Uncanny X-Men. But, uh, not to play favorites. I’m glad they’re bringing them over, finally.”

The X-Men will be introduced into the MCU when Patrick Stewart makes his next appearance as Professor Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But for now, Marvel Studios’ next project to be released is Moon Knight and the series is already breaking in house records. While speaking at today’s press conference, director Mohamed Diab revealed that the series had the least additional photography in an MCU project.

“I have to thank Marvel for giving us the chance to play… I think [Marvel producer Grant Curtis] gave us the chance to develop this show, when you gave us the chance to have those table reads,” Diab told everyone in attendance of the press conference. “Everyone who’s sitting here added his soul to that project. And I have to say that we hold the record for having the least additional photography in the history of Marvel, because we rehearsed a lot.”

Disney+ describes Moon Knight: “Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight will premiere on Disney+ on March 30, 2022!