Jared Leto Shares New Morbius Movie Research Set Photo

With his portrayal of Joker in Suicide Squad earning a mixed reaction, when fans learned that Jared Leto would be playing Morbius in his own spinoff film for Sony’s Marvel Universe, but with the actor regularly sharing photos of his comic book inspiration for the character, he’s earned some trust from fans. In a recent Twitter post, Leto shared an image of himself on the film’s set, enjoying an issue of Marvel’s Legion of Monsters, which appears to be from the 2011 limited series run from writer Dennis Hopeless and artist Juan Doe. Morbius is set to land in theaters on July 31st.

The actor shared the photo of himself, captioning it, “Research. Back on set.”

This post confirms that the film is currently undergoing reshoots, though it’s unclear what the production crew is capturing. Despite reshoots catching a bad reputation from fans, as some think this means a film had a troubled production that it needed to correct, picking up shots and revisiting certain sequences is a standard part of all big-budget productions.

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

While it might be surprising to see a studio delivering a film based on a popular villain without the character’s heroic nemesis making an appearance, 2018’s Venom proved just how exciting such an endeavor could be. Not only did that film become a major financial success, but it earned itself a sequel, which will be landing in theaters later this year.

Clearly Spider-Man’s roster of antagonists is compelling enough on their own that Peter Parker doesn’t need to appear in their journeys, yet fans can’t help but hope to see the Wall-Crawler appear in one of these spinoffs, especially with his days in the Marvel Cinematic Universe seemingly being numbered.

Morbius is set to land in theaters on July 31st. Venom 2 hits theaters on October 2nd.

