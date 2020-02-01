Morbius Star Tyrese Reveals New Details About the Spider-Man Spinoff

Action fans are still reeling from the release of the Fast & Furious 9 trailer earlier today. Comicbook.com had a chance to catch up with Tyrese Gibson and chat about a number of topics at the F9 event in Miami. He might have had cars on his mind, but he also managed to give an update on what his character will be doing in Morbius and how the spinoff is progressing. He’s told fans before that his role for the film will be Agent Shroud, but there’s still so much fans don’t know about the movie. That trailer hit the web a little while ago and had people really shocked by how faithful some shots were to the source material. There is also the fact that a certain Marvel hero was pictured on posters in certain shots and that only added to the fervor. The actor was only too happy to tantalize fans.

“I play a character named Agent Shroud, Agent Simon Shroud, opposite Jared Leto. It’s the Spider-Man spinoff, Morbius, Venom, Marvel. I’m just excited to be a part of this franchise. I love the Fast & the Furious but I’ve been wanting to be a part of another franchise. Because, the last time I was in a franchise was Transformers, which is not too shabby.”

Tyrese had more to share as the first question that he got asked was how his Fast Saga Family would fare against The Avengers. Surprisingly, the R&B star was absolutely game to discuss the hypothetical during the event.

“I think we could, I was just on with Robert Downey Jr. two days ago and I told him that I got special powers in this movie and we need to come see him.” Gibson laughed. “Nah, I’m just playing, but I think it’s all entertainment man. You know? I think if you buy a bucket of popcorn, especially large with the extra butter, and you don’t finish your popcorn by the end of the movie, you were not entertained.”

The biggest surprise from the trailer had to be the appearance of Sung Kang as Han. Fans who had been carrying the torch for the fallen member of Dom’s crew had to be ecstatic when that reveal happened. You can see all kinds of reaction to it all over Twitter at the moment. The entire moment reads as an excellent example of giving fans what they want, which is something the Fast franchise prides itself on.

Fast & Furious 9 gets off the starting line on May 22nd.

