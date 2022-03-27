Ms. Marvel Actor Breaks Silence on MCU Role

The first trailer for Disney+’s Ms. Marvel has arrived, giving fans a quick look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest superhero. Now that the trailer has been released, Marvel is opening up the marketing doors for the series, allowing some of the cast members to speak about their roles in the series. In the case of Saagar Shaikh, he’s playing Kamala Khan’s older brother Amir. In a stop on the red carpet at the Moon Knight premiere last week, Shaikh told one news outlet his character is fully in support of Kamala (Iman Vellani) as she navigates high school life.

“I’m her older brother Amir,” Shaikh told ScreenRant. “I don’t know how much I can or can’t say, but Amir is the older brother, he wants to be her guide, he wants to be the shoulder she can lean on, he wants to be the one that she looks up to while also looking up to her.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ms. Marvel co-creator Sana Amanat previously praised the character’s growth in the comics, reminding fans she’s something fans of the MCU should have to look up to in the years ahead.

“She’s grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators,” Amanat explained. “I think it’s incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] … they can look up to, especially in these times.”

Marvel’s new synopsis for the series can be found below.

“Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?”

Ms. Marvel is set for release on June 8th while The Marvels hits theaters next February. Captain Marvel can currently be streamed on Disney+.

What other characters would you like to see Kmala interact with in her MCU debut? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!