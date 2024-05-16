Madame Web Debuts at Number One on Netflix Movie Charts

Madame Web made its streaming debut this week, arriving on Netflix as part of the deal the streamer has with Sony Pictures. Sony's theatrical films head to Netflix for their first streaming window, usually a few months after their theatrical runs. On Tuesday, Madame Web became the latest Sony film to hit Netflix and it took no time at all for the Marvel adaptation to take over Netflix's movie charts.

Despite a lackluster box office return and poor reviews, Madame Web quickly found an audience with Netflix users. Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list saw Madame Web take over the number one spot just one day after premiering on the service.

Films like Mother of the Bride and Shrek had been holding on to the top spots on Netflix's list, and it seemed like Madame Web could take a couple of days to garner more attention than those titles. That wasn't the case, as the a new Marvel adventure clearly had users excited.

You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!