Madame Web Debuts at Number One on Netflix Movie Charts
Sony's latest Marvel adventure has made a quick impact on the Netflix Top 10.
Madame Web made its streaming debut this week, arriving on Netflix as part of the deal the streamer has with Sony Pictures. Sony's theatrical films head to Netflix for their first streaming window, usually a few months after their theatrical runs. On Tuesday, Madame Web became the latest Sony film to hit Netflix and it took no time at all for the Marvel adaptation to take over Netflix's movie charts.
Despite a lackluster box office return and poor reviews, Madame Web quickly found an audience with Netflix users. Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list saw Madame Web take over the number one spot just one day after premiering on the service.
Films like Mother of the Bride and Shrek had been holding on to the top spots on Netflix's list, and it seemed like Madame Web could take a couple of days to garner more attention than those titles. That wasn't the case, as the a new Marvel adventure clearly had users excited.
You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Madame Web
"In this superhero origin story, Dakota Johnson stars as Cassie Webb, a New York City paramedic who uses her psychic gifts to alter the future."
2. Mother of the Bride
"A destination wedding turns awkward when the bride's mom discovers the groom's dad is her ex. Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove and Benjamin Bratt star."
3. Shrek
"On a mission to retrieve a princess from a fire-breathing dragon, gruff ogre Shrek teams up with an unlikely compatriot — a wisecracking donkey."
4. The Courier
"A modest man from Madrid shrewdly works his way into an international money-laundering scheme in this gripping film by Daniel Calparsoro."
5. Shrek Forever After
"Shrek's world gets turned upside down after he makes a deal with Rumpelstiltskin. Can Donkey, Fiona and Puss in Boots help him make things right?"
6. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle."
7. Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
"Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer and Jada Pickett Smith voice a group of zoo animals stranded in Africa in this wildly fun animated comedy."
8. War Dogs
"A massage therapist gets in over his head when he partners with a charismatic childhood pal in the lucrative but shady business of global arms dealing."
9. Unfrosted
"Battle Creek, Michigan, 1963. The home of cereal giants Kellogg's and Post becomes a sugar-coated battlefield and an all-out war to reinvent breakfast."
10. The Judge
"Robert Duvall earned his seventh Academy Award nomination for his role as a retired judge on trial for murder in this gripping legal drama."
