Ms. Marvel Reveals New Costume For SPOILER





Ms. Marvel just revealed a brand new costume for a major Marvel hero. Kamala Khan has had a number of influences over the course of this show. But, none have been bigger than Carol Danvers herself. In the post-credits scene for the finale, Brie Larson's character is showing off a brand new look. Her hair is cut a little differently. The sleeves on her jacket are now about 3/4th length. We've got some 90's-tastic fingerless gloves and a much more tactical approach to her footwear with boots. Also of note is the fact that her pants are black now. Whatever emergency Carol has been taking care of in space has either been very rugged or she's had to alter her costume because of the circumstances. Of course, people on social media took quick notice of her new look and pondered what it could mean for The Marvels.

When Iman Vellani was announced as Kamala Khan, Larson has been adamant that the young actress was perfect for the role. It seems like, everyone knew very early on. The Captain Marvel star wrote on Twitter, "From our first Zoom, I knew she'd be the best Marvel." In the picture a younger version of Ms. Marvel peers back at Larson through the laptop screen.

Co-star on The Marvels, Teyonah Parris told Rotten Tomatoes TV that she was looking forward to sharing the screen with these actresses. "I am excited, just as the actress, to join Brie and Iman and see what putting these three superheroes together — the Carol Danvers Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau — [to see] what will happen in that film," Parris explained. "But yeah, the rest, we're just going to have to wait a few weeks before we can really talk about it (laughs)."

Here's how Marvel describes the beloved Disney+ series: "Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

