Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Shares Amazing Photo of Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani

Captain Marvel's Brie Larson shared an amazing photo of Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani. The actress showed her fans what their first meeting was like. Basically, Larson claims that the young star was the perfect choice for Kamala Khan from the first Zoom call. In the time of the pandemic, we've all had to adjust to meetings or school being distanced. However, Vellani's audition stood out so much that everyone at Marvel agreed that she was the only choice for the role when you really think about it. A lot of the initially reactions to the show agree with this sentiment. The young actress feels like Kamala Khan from the page. It's quite striking if you have followed the Champion/Avenger during her time in print at Marvel Comics. Still, Episode one fo the series is just the tip of the iceberg. Fans will get even more of Vellani's performance going forward.

In a comment to Variety, Ms. Marvel co-creator Sana Amanat talked about how happy they were to be bringing Kamala to the MCU. A lot of people have discussed how different her powers might be. But, what remains the same is the girl at the center of all the action. That's what people are responding to with this first reactions.

"It was a hope, we all hoped that maybe we could get to this place at some point," Amanat said. "We just had a good idea and we wanted to run with it and we did, and we worked really hard to bring that character to more and more people. To be here It's kind of a massive dream come true. I know people say that but it kind of is, it sort of is."

Here's a synopsis for the Disney+ series: "Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

