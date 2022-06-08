Ms. Marvel Features Another Hidden QR Code For A Free Comic

✖





Ms. Marvel has hidden QR codes for free comic books on Disney+. In the first episode of the MCU series, eagle-eyed fans spotted the Easter egg. Following after Moon Knight, a lot of people wondered if the Marvel shows would continue the QR codes to introduce fans to their favorite characters. The answer to that is a resounding yes after Wednesday's reveal. The comic in question is Ms. Marvel (2014) #1. Also known as Kamala Khan's first issue of her solo series. Just like this episode, it served as a grand introduction for the new Ms. Marvel in the 616 universe. Things are a bit different on the page than right here. But, the fun spirit and warm tone ring out very similarly. It will be interesting to see what other issues get chosen as things go along. Check out the scene in question right here down below.

For those who haven't read Kamala's big debut in her own book, here's what Marvel Unlimited has to say about it. "The legend has returned! Marvel Comics presents the all-new MS. MARVEL, the ground breaking heroine that has become an international sensation! Kamala Khan is just an ordinary girl from Jersey City--until she is suddenly empowered with extraordinary gifts. But who truly is the all-new Ms. Marvel? Teenager? Muslim? Inhuman? Find out as she takes the Marvel Universe by storm, and prepare for an epic tale that will be remembered by generations to come. History in the making is NOW!"

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Ms. Marvel co-creator Sana Amanat had a message for all the fans yesterday. On social media, people have been waiting a while for this show. It's basically a celebration, and understandably so! "To my brown & Muslim community: Didn't think we would get here, di we? For over two years we have worked tirelessly for YOU," Amanat she tweeted. "This is our moment. So stand up & stand tall with us cuz we need to be together. TOMORROW Ms. Marvel is here on Disney+. Then ima take a nap."

Over in the MCU, more episodes are coming weekly. Check out the series' synopsis: "Introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers—and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel."

