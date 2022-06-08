Ms. Marvel Co-Creator Shares Message to Fans Ahead of Disney+ Series Premiere

✖

In just a few short hours, the first episode of Ms. Marvel will debut, introducing Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan to the masses. In preparation for that debut, Sana Amanat — one of the creators behind the comic book character — has issued a celebratory message to fans of the character.

"To my brown & Muslim community: Didn't think we would get here, di we? For over two years we have worked tirelessly for YOU," Amanat tweeted Tuesday. "This is our moment. So stand up & stand tall with us cuz we need to be together. TOMORROW Ms. Marvel is here on Disney+. Then ima take a nap."

Kamala Khan has become a favorite amongst Marvel fans the past few years, even becoming the lead character in Marvel's Avengers AAA video game. Still, her powers will be slightly different when she first appears on screen. Instead of the stretchy powers, Kamala will become across a family heirloom that allows her to make purple constructs similar to those of the Green Lantern Corps.

"Well, yeah, I mean when we came into the project it was written in the script that she had, 'hard light,' without really describing too much of it," Ms. Marvel executive producer Adil El Arbi previously told ComicBook.com of the power change. "It was a challenge then trying to design it, to get it, obviously with the whole production team. What does that mean? How do you translate it or, in fact, adapt and put a kind of homage to the same powers she had in the comic book? It was different visually. It was also very cool, that lighting effect and all that."

He added, "We still try to do that homage, like she still had a form of the embiggen hands. In episode 2, she has all of the sudden a break out of her nose with that powers and she doesn't control and her body is changing and all of that. So, all things that were very important in the comic book but you see that there, too. It was challenging but it was also very exciting because this is what makes Marvel really Marvel, super powers and make it cool, and even if it's different, you're still going to see a lot of similarities."

Marvel's new synopsis for the series can be found below.

"Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

Ms. Marvel is set for release on June 8th.

