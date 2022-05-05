Marvel Sends Fans Who Scanned Moon Knight QR Codes a Final Poster

✖

Marvel sent fans who scanned Moon Knight's QR codes a final poster after the season finale. People have been showing off the new freebie in their inbox on social media. Hollywood Handle shared the image of Marc Spector's name tag at the museum as a way to communicate the character's journey over the course of this series. Moon Knight might have begun with Steven Grant, but in the end, the hero could only complete his goal when reaching a union with his other alters. Fans of the show got an added surprise as Jake Lockley was added to the mix. It remains to be seen where Moon Knight could end up next as things were left very open during the finale. However, people clearly loved this show and are looking for more wherever they can get it. Check out the post down below.

"As Marvel Studios' Moon Knight comes to an end, everyone at Marvel Studios and Marvel Unlimited would like to thank you for watching the series and enjoying Moon Knight comics. As a thank you for scanning the QR code and signing up for Marvel Unlimited, we'd like to present to you an exclusive, never before seen digital poster from Marvel Studios' Moon Knight. The last in the series of posters released throughout the series, we're sure you'll understand the importance of this icon. Thanks again for enjoying Moon Knight both on-screen and in comics!"

In an interview with Marvel.com director Mohamed Diab explained that Episode 5 was a big favorite among the cast and crew. "Episode 5 ["Asylum"] is my favorite episode, and it's Oscar Isaac's favorite episode. It's the episode that you delve deeper into who he is and how he got [Dissociative Identity Disorder]," Mohamed Diab shared. "His biggest fear, his biggest problem in his life, he shielded himself from the memory of him being responsible for what happened to his brother... I think it's one of the most emotional things that people are going to see in a Marvel Studios TV show."

"The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life," Disney+ describes the series. "Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt."

