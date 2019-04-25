Ms. Marvel: New Teaser for Disney+ Series Released

✖

Marvel Studios is gearing up to release their next series on Disney+, Ms. Marvel. The series will introduce a broader audience to Kamala Khan and will showcase more diversity from the studio. Ms. Marvel had its world premiere the other day and it seems that the studio is ramping up promotion on the series. Earlier today, Marvel Studios released a new teaser for the series and it gives us another sneak peek before it premieres.

While the teaser isn't very long, it shows off Ms. Marvel's full costume as well as her abilities and it looks pretty great. Her father also says one of the most important quotes from Ms. Marvel comics in the teaser which is sure to satisfy Marvel purists. You can check out the teaser below.

Ms. Marvel will be one of the final projects to be released from Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year, and Marvel Studios is pushing the marketing of the film. Every one of the Phase Four projects that have already been released have taken place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, with the exception of Black Widow. Now, we officially know when Ms. Marvel is set in the MCU. During a recent interview with The Direct, Ms. Marvel Head Writer Bisha K. Ali revealed when the series takes place in the current timeline.

"So, I think right now, we haven't put an official number on how many years have gone by since Endgame," Ali told the website. "I cannot tell you off the top of my head because I would butcher it. I feel like it's one to two years [after Avengers: Endgame], something like that, but I don't actually remember [specifically]. But we do have that in our timeline."

Here's how Disney+ describes the series: "Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

Ms. Marvel is being directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer. The series stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir, Rish Shah as Kansan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohamed Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer and Aramis Knight as Kareem aka Red Dagger

