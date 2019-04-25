Ms. Marvel Producer Reveals Series Takes Place Soon After Avengers: Endgame

✖

Marvel Studios is getting ready to release its Ms. Marvel series on Disney+ next week and everything is looking like it'll be an all-out hit. The series will be one of the last few projects to come out of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the studio is putting out all the stops. All of the Phase Four projects that have been released have been set after Avengers: Endgame, with the exception of Black Widow. Now, we officially know when Ms. Marvel is set in the MCU. During a recent interview with The Direct, Ms. Marvel Head Writer Bisha K. Ali revealed when the series takes place in the current timeline.

"So, I think right now, we haven't put an official number on how many years have gone by since Endgame," Ali told the website. "I cannot tell you off the top of my head because I would butcher it. I feel like it's one to two years [after Avengers: Endgame], something like that, but I don't actually remember [specifically]. But we do have that in our timeline."

When Ms. Marvel hits the Disney+ streaming service it will show the titular character with significant changes to her power set than in the comics and fans have been pretty upset about it. One of the creators of the character has recently spoken out on the change and defends the reasoning for it. Recently, Sana Amanat spoke with Entertainment Weekly where she explains the need for the power set change.

"Obviously, so much of the show is an adaptation, and we thought it was important to make sure that her powers are linking to larger stories in the Marvel universe. We wanted to make sure there is a little bit more story to tell after this series," Amanat began. "Obviously, she goes into The Marvels. The powers do look different, which is very controversial. I know people are like, "How dare you change the powers!" I know people are upset about it, but as someone who's probably one of the closest people to this character from the inception, and having spoken to Willow about this as well, I think Willow and I have always felt that this made sense. This was the right move because there are bigger stories to tell."

Here's how Disney+ describes the series: "Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

Ms. Marvel is being directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer. The series stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir, Rish Shah as Kansan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohamed Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer and Aramis Knight as Kareem aka Red Dagger. Ms. Marvel is set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ on June 8, 2022!

