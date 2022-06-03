Ms. Marvel Head Writer Reveals Why Series “Had to” Include a Black Widow Tribute

Ms. Marvel will make its debut on Disney+ next week and it is expected to be a good time. The early reactions from the series promise another great Marvel Studios series. Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe had been a bit saddening with disappointments like The Eternals, so fans are always looking forward to some quality content. During one of the new teasers for Ms. Marvel, it’s been revealed that the series will feature a major Black Widow tribute in the form of a mural. The Head Writer of the series recently responded to a fan that applauded the tribute and explained why they included it.

One Marvel Studios fan that goes by the handle of @Doramaynat reacted to the tribute from a teaser on Twitter exclaiming “FINALLY AFTER 3 YEARS WE ARE GETTING A NATASHA ROMANOFF TRIBUTE IN #MsMarvel” to which Ms. Marvel Head Writer Bisha K. Ali had the perfect response. “Honestly the way I went off about the tragedy of Natasha Romanoff in the writersroom… we had to.” Ali’s response is sure to please most Marvel Studios fans that wanted to see Black Widow’s sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame acknowledged. You can check out the tweet below!

Honestly the way I went off about the tragedy of Natasha Romanoff in the writersroom… we had to. https://t.co/slI592KWQH — Bisha K. Ali (@bishakali) June 2, 2022

When Ms. Marvel premieres on the streaming service it will feature significant changes to the characters power set than in the comics and fans have been pretty peeved. One of the creators of the character has recently spoken out on the change and defends the reasoning for it. Recently, Sana Amanat spoke with Entertainment Weekly where she explains the need for the power set change.

“Obviously, so much of the show is an adaptation, and we thought it was important to make sure that her powers are linking to larger stories in the Marvel universe. We wanted to make sure there is a little bit more story to tell after this series,” Amanat began. “Obviously, she goes into The Marvels. The powers do look different, which is very controversial. I know people are like, “How dare you change the powers!” I know people are upset about it, but as someone who’s probably one of the closest people to this character from the inception, and having spoken to Willow about this as well, I think Willow and I have always felt that this made sense. This was the right move because there are bigger stories to tell.”

Here’s how Disney+ describes the series: “Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?”

Ms. Marvel is being directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer. The series stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir, Rish Shah as Kansan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohamed Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer and Aramis Knight as Kareem aka Red Dagger.

Ms. Marvel is set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ on June 8, 2022!