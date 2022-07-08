Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Speaks Out on the Show's Haters and Review Bombing





Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani spoke out on people who hate the show and the review bombing around the Disney+ series. She spoke to NME about the difference between people with honest criticism and those who just want to tear the show down for other reasons. There has been no shortage of commentary around Marvel Studios projects since Iron Man hit the big screen all those years ago. Ms. Marvel is just the latest contestant on this particular game show. But, Vellani says that she's open to hearing cogent criticisms. She goes on to explain that for a lot of people the series presents another punching bag to get their frustrations out on. It's hard to disagree with her statement in that regard. The actress is not the first, nor will she be the last, to have a project review bombed for a number of factors. But, maybe potential viewers could be more thoughtful in estimating these shows.

"I know they're there. It's something we knew was going to happen going into this," she admitted. "It happened when the comic books came out in 2014. I'm all for constructive criticism as long as people have a legitimate concern or suggestion or something real. Then I care."

"But all the hatred I've seen has no basis, no merit, it's just purely for the sake of hating – and that's fine," Vellani continued. "You're not gonna impress everyone. We hit our target audience and we hit an entirely new audience that didn't know they were gonna fall in love with this character – people who have never seen themselves represented in a positive light before."

The series got a new synopsis from Marvel: "Introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers—and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel."

