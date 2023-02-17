Ms. Marvel Star Has Spider-Man Inspired Idea for Season 2

Marvel Studios has officially wrapped up the first season of Ms. Marvel today, with the season finale pointing towards the future. The series ended with a few surprises that included how Kamala Khan accesses the noor, the origin of her superhero name as well as a post-credit scene that hints at her Marvel Cinematic Universe future. While it is currently unknown if the series will receive a second season, Iman Vellani had some ideas for a possible second season. During a recent interview with Stylecaster, the Ms. Marvel star revealed a Spider-Man-inspired idea for season two of the series.

"It would be fun to see Kamala post-'The Marvels' after she's fought with her idol," Vellani said. "It's similar to what Spider-Man went through after fighting with the Avengers in 'Civil War' and going back to the friendly neighborhood thing."

Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani will return as Kamala Khan in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, and now that the season finale has officially aired there was definitely some set up. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ms. Marvel Head Writer Bisha K. Ali revealed that the series will prepare Kamala Khan for her big screen debut.

"At the point we started up the Ms. Marvel writers' room, we already knew going in that The Marvels was going to happen and that Ms. Marvel was going to be part of it," Ali told the trade. What I didn't know — and still don't — is what's going to happen in that movie, but I have some guesses… So I was very aware that we would get a teenage girl in Jersey City, without powers, and we would have to get her ready for whatever is going to happen in that movie. So I was very aware of that connectivity, and by the time they got moving in earnest on that feature, most of our scripts had been written. So, they had read all of our scripts, and they knew what was going to happen to her. They had all of that in mind as they were going into their movie, but I would love to know what happens in their story."

Here's how Disney+ describes the series: "Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

Ms. Marvel is being directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer. The series stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir, Rish Shah as Kansan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohamed Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer and Aramis Knight as Kareem aka Red Dagger. All episodes of the series are exclusively streaming on Disney+!

