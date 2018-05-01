Name Of The Guardians’ New Ship In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Revealed

During a chat with fans on Twitter, James Gunn revealed the name of the Guardians of the Galaxy’s ship in Avengers: Infinity War — and it’s kind of perfect.

The ship is called the Benatar, named for Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Pat Benatar, best known for her hits “Hit Me with Your Best Shot”, “Love Is a Battlefield”, “We Belong”, and “Invincible.”

This makes sense, given that Peter Quill’s previous ship, the Milano, was named not after a delicious cookie but after ’80s teen heartthrob Alyssa Milano, on whom Peter had a crush before leaving Earth.

The two are hardly the only ’80s references in the film, with Quill and Spider-Man having a memorable exchange about Footloose and its star, Kevin Bacon.

The name of the Guardians’ ship in #InfinityWar is The Benatar. https://t.co/5OZ2L0CCBd — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 30, 2018

As Gunn later noted when a fan asked about the propriety of using Benatar — an ’80s pop staple — as opposed to someone from the 1970s (where all of Peter’s “Awesome Mix” songs have come from), it’s the songs, not the pop culture references, that have been uniquely ’70s in the world of the Guardians films.

After all, Cheers — the long-running sitcom that lent its “Sam-and-Diane” dynamic to Peter and Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 — premiered in 1982.

Still, Gunn noted, Benatar’s first album hit in 1979.

Gunn added that just becuase the Benatar is a thing does not mean the Milano might not return in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3. He also answered the question of where Kraglin (played by his brother Sean Gunn) was during the battle with Thanos: “Doing something else.”

The Benatar has the same basic aesthetic of the Milano, although it seems to be a bit roomier, with taller ceilings and more room to breathe.

