Inhumans Star Anson Mount Debunks Rumors of MCU Return

There's a lot to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with many new films on the horizon, but one project people keep talking about is Avengers: Secret Wars. Currently, the movie is scheduled to come out in 2027, and there are already lots of theories about who could show up from past Marvel projects. There was a rumor going around online that Inhumans star Anson Mount (Black Bolt) could be popping up in the film. The show was canceled after only eight episodes, but Mount made a surprise return as the character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This week, a Marvel fan account tweeted that the Inhumans cast would be in Secret Wars, and the actor shut down the rumor pretty fast.

"The Inhumans from the Inhumans series will return in AVENGERS: SECRET WARS," the tweet claimed. "This is so interesting. Please tell us more about this contract I apparently signed in my sleep. I'm so curious to hear all the juicy details from a feed that is clearly not a click-farm," Mount replied. You can check out the post below:

This is so interesting. Please tell us more about this contract I apparently signed in my sleep. I’m so curious to hear all the juicy details from a feed that is clearly not a click-farm. https://t.co/gDj2XIzzkT — Anson Mount 🖖 (@ansonmount) June 1, 2024

Anson Mount Addresses MCU Return:

While Mount isn't expected to appear in Avengers: Secret Wars, anything is possible considering the film is three years away. In fact, Captain America: Brave New World is currently in the middle of reshoots with a new cast member, so you never know who could get added to the MCU at the last minute. Back in 2022, Mount did talk about his return to Marvel in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"Finally able to discuss this [without] providing too many spoilers," Mount said in a tweet at the time. "Getting the call from [Kevin Feige] was one of the most unexpected of my life. It was an honor & joy to finally work [with] Sam Raimi who reached out to engage me on how best to do this. Beyond grateful for the experience."

What's Marvel Studios' Next Movie?

It's going to be a while before Avengers: Secret Wars hits the big screen, but Deadpool & Wolverine is right around the corner.

In Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.

Stay tuned for more updates about Avengers: Secret Wars.