Netflix's One Piece Star Suggests Season 3 Is Already a Go

Netflix's One Piece is far from done. Following its debut last year, the live-action anime did the impossible as it proved Hollywood wrong. For once, the industry was able to roll out a solid live-action anime that has become one of Netflix's most-watched originals. It didn't take long for a season two order to come in, and now, a new interview has fans wondering if season three is in the works.

The whole thing comes from Brashaad Mayweather as the actor, who played Patty in One Piece season one, did an interview. It was there the actor talked about Patty's future in the series, and while chatting, Mayweather suggested One Piece is going to film seasons two and three back to back.

"We'll see if they flash back to its because they're filming two seasons – season two and three – back to back starting soon. So we'll see what happens," the actor shared.

Now of course, this news is breaking if true. As far as Netflix has shared, One Piece has only been given an order for season two. It seems very unlikely Netflix would keep a two-season order quiet given how successful One Piece has been, so fans are left to question this revelation. It may be that Mayweather is confused, of course. Netflix did give a double season order for Avatar: The Last Airbender once the live-action series dropped book one. But for now, we don't have any clarification on the matter.

For now, One Piece fans are operating under the belief that season two is a go, and they are hoping for more seasons beyond that. The show's first outing covered the East Blue saga, and now, Netflix's original is ready to tackle the Arabasta saga. From Drum Island to Loguetown, the saga will have a ton to parse through, and production is expected to start soon. Reports have said One Piece season two will begin filming this summer, and June has officially arrived...!

Want to know more about One Piece? No sweat. You can read up on the series below thanks to its official synopsis:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about this One Piece update? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!