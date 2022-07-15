Namor Fans Celebrate New Comic Series
Namor the Sub-Mariner fans are celebrating a new comic series. On Twitter, Christopher Cantwell told people that Namor: Conquered Shores would be coming in the near future. Black Panther fans have especially been on the lookout for Sub-Mariner content as the character has been the rumored antagonist for the MCU sequel for months now. The idea of Namor as a presence on the big screen has had so many fans excited. His entry heralds the Fantastic Four and all the characters related to that corner of the world. However, Conquered Shores is the kind of far-flung future tale that captivates long time fans. Pasqual Ferry and Cantwell are so excited to have readers ponder what the end of Earth would look like for a man who has seen so much.
"This is a very, very special thing: I'm getting to do a Namor the Sub-Mariner comic," Cantwell tweeted. "This is the first idea I ever blind pitched to Marvel and I'm thrilled that they said yes. The story takes place 100 years into the future on a mostly flooded Earth. Namor rules the world…"
This is a very, very special thing: I’m getting to do a Namor the Sub-Mariner comic.— Christopher Cantwell (@ifyoucantwell) July 15, 2022
This is the first idea I ever blind pitched to Marvel and I’m thrilled that they said yes.
The story takes place 100 years into the future on a mostly flooded Earth. Namor rules the world… pic.twitter.com/7v7azIUIJw
Do you love this take on Namor? Let us know down in the comments!
Wish granted
OH MY GOD.— mobile suit gundan “do-something” aznable custom (@DanUmthun) July 15, 2022
If I could have wished for one writer to do a Namor solo series. This is incredible news. https://t.co/lWpThMpoFc
Curious stuff really
DOPE. New Namor comic coming by @ifyoucantwell and @PasqualFerry. Coming in October Gee I wonder why. pic.twitter.com/FoBGeWMtz3— TASK the Ol’ Nerdy Bastard (@UpToTASK) July 15, 2022
Great work
I drew a fish man and I liked it. #namor @Marvel pic.twitter.com/3vYIDHYhBn— Taurin Clarke (@Muaadib) July 15, 2022
We love a reference
Namor: Conquered Shores (2022) #1 / The Thinker#namor #art pic.twitter.com/phjCB96V94— IMPERIUS REX🔱Talking King Namor (@ImperiusWrecked) July 15, 2022
So freaking cool
First, you got Jim back in your Iron Man run (which I'm absolutely grateful for🙏) and now you're saying there's MORE Jim content to come in a Namor comic?!! I'm so excited! Second, I love seeing Everett & Burgos and their work being respected :') So glad you got the opportunity! https://t.co/Fk58Mkwa3C— 🔥 Toro's PR Manager (@616toro) July 15, 2022
Just beautiful
NAMOR SOLO OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/OIyhoz3vml— cj✨ (@miraicoder_) July 15, 2022
Automatic!
Every time Namor gets a mini I know it’s an automatic purchase. https://t.co/AeTwPxtL58— Devin Arscott (Magnus is live on Kickstarter) (@CBDev95) July 15, 2022
New fans being made
I’ve never cared about Namor, but DAMN if I’m not getting this from day 1. https://t.co/OWZCmJYGXS— BanTHORsurprise (@BanthaSurprise) July 15, 2022