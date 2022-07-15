Namor Fans Celebrate New Comic Series

Namor the Sub-Mariner fans are celebrating a new comic series. On Twitter, Christopher Cantwell told people that Namor: Conquered Shores would be coming in the near future. Black Panther fans have especially been on the lookout for Sub-Mariner content as the character has been the rumored antagonist for the MCU sequel for months now. The idea of Namor as a presence on the big screen has had so many fans excited. His entry heralds the Fantastic Four and all the characters related to that corner of the world. However, Conquered Shores is the kind of far-flung future tale that captivates long time fans. Pasqual Ferry and Cantwell are so excited to have readers ponder what the end of Earth would look like for a man who has seen so much.

"This is a very, very special thing: I'm getting to do a Namor the Sub-Mariner comic," Cantwell tweeted. "This is the first idea I ever blind pitched to Marvel and I'm thrilled that they said yes. The story takes place 100 years into the future on a mostly flooded Earth. Namor rules the world…"

