Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Promo Art Reveals First Look at Namor

Thor: Love and Thunder is poised to hit theaters next week, but Marvel fans have another big release to look forward to this year: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and while fans are excited to see how the Marvel Cinematic Universe will continue the Black Panther story, they're also excited for the much-rumored introduction of Namor, especially after the casting of Tenoch Huerta. Back in May, fans got a very blurry glimpse of what Huerta's Namor might look like and now, thanks to some new and much more clear promo art shared by the Twitter account @MCU_Facility, which also shared a look at Attuma earlier today, we're getting our best look yet at the Sub-Mariner.

In the image, which you can check out for yourself below, Namor appears with green swim briefs and a gold belt very much in keeping with his iconic 1960s comics appearance. But the character also has some additional details, including gold armor on his arms, and a green collar piece. It's not clear from this image if he will have his trademark ankle wings, though the previous art — which was full body — did suggest it.

Most notable in the image are the details, which all have a very Aztec-like feel, suggesting that the MCU's Namor's Atlantis will be located in Central America. This tracks not only with rumors about changes to the character in the film, but also with wrap gifts for those involved with the making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Photos of those items recently surfaced on social media and appeared to feature Tepeyollotl, the Aztec jaguar god.

Outside of this new image, there is still quite a bit about both Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Namor's role that remains a mystery. Fans have long been anticipating Namor's arrival in the MCU and some were disappointed when the character did not briefly appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. That film included an appearance by The Illuminati, a secret group that in comics included Namor. But while the film did not incorporate Namor in the group, screenwriter Michael Waldron did tease that Marvel had larger plans for the beloved character.

"[We] talked about him, because he's certainly an original member of the Illuminati," Waldron said. "But I think Marvel has other plans for him in the MCU. And so, he didn't make his way in this particular movie."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to open in theaters on November 11th.