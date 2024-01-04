New Echo Teaser Uses Netflix's Daredevil Footage for MCU

Echo is heading to Disney+ and Hulu next week, marking the first Marvel Studios project of the year and the first MCU series to get a binge release. The show is taking the same release route as some of Netflix's Marvel shows, which isn't too surprising considering who is set to appear in the series. In addition to Maya Lopez/Echo (Alaqua Cox), the villain first introduced in Hawkeye, the show will feature the return of Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) and Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) from Daredevil. In fact, a new Echo teaser features footage of Kingpin and Daredevil from the Netflix series.

You can check out the newest teaser for Echo, which debuts on January 9th, in the post below:

Marvel Producer Confirms Daredevil Is Canon:

Marvel Studio's Brad Winderbaum recently spoke with Screen Rant and confirmed Daredevil is part of the MCU's "Sacred Timeline."

"I can say that up until this point, we've been a little bit cagey about what's Sacred Timeline, what's not Sacred Timeline. That was born of, frankly, a period at the studio where we were like, 'We have to stick the landing with the vendors.' It was another part of the company developing the Netflix stuff. We were aware of what they were doing, they were aware of what we were doing, but there was a lot to balance anyway," Winderbaum shared.

"But now that some time has passed; now that we see actually how well integrated the stories are, I think that I personally, Brad Winderbaum, would be confident in saying [Daredevil] is part of the Sacred Timeline."

Echo Director Teases Daredevil Fight:

During a trailer event for Echo, Echo's director and executive producer Sydney Freeland teased a showdown with Daredevil.

"I dunno if I can say this, but I love the Netflix Daredevil, it's great," Freeland shared when asked if the intent of Echo was to follow the Defenderverse. "And so we certainly took, obviously the Daredevil fight, it was a little bit of a nod to that series ... But then also we wanted very adamantly to show that these are people in our show. They bleed, they die, they get killed, and there are real-world consequences. And again, talking, it's not the fate of the universe at stake because I think once you go that broad, you can sort of lose sight a little bit. And so that kind of dictated the tone a little bit. So I guess to answer your question, it was a conversation, but it wasn't that reason."

Echo is being released on Disney+ and Hulu on January 9th. The show will leave Hulu on April 9th.