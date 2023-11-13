Daredevil: Born Again Directors Discuss Approach to Disney+ Series (Exclusive)

After some changes behind the camera, Daredevil: Born Again is effectively starting over. Though it's likely Marvel Studios will keep some of the episodes already filmed, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead tell us they're starting about as fresh as one can.

"I know it's going to sound like we're just dodging you or something, but we are in such early days," Moorhead tells us in a post-Loki Season 2 chat. "20 minutes ago we just walked into our office and figured out the Wi-Fi code. So besides the general feeling of extreme excitement about it, we're still figuring it out."

Benson says he's a huge fan of the source material the series is to be based on, and was a significant Daredevil fan while growing up.

"We are huge fans of especially the Frank Miller run and Born Again. We're huge fans of so many things to do with that character and just so many actors we respect on that show," Benson adds. "I think growing up, if I said growing up that I was just a huge comic book guy, I would be a poser. However, I was somewhat of a comic book guy and Daredevil was one of those characters that I was really into as a child. So there's always that aspect of it, that thing you can't deny. It's like you brought into your DNA when you're very little."

Benson and Moorhead previously directed the second season of Loki and episodes of Moon Knight for Marvel Studios. The duo is helping the Burbank-based outfit usher in a new era that will see its television shows structured more like traditional television with showrunners at the helm as compared to a split between directors and head writers.

