Echo to Release on Disney+ and Hulu Simultaneously

Echo is Marvel Studio's next series and it will serve as a spinoff to Hawkeye. The show follows Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she "struggles to reconnect with her Native American roots while balancing aspirations tied to a life of crime as successor to the brutal legacy of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) AKA Kingpin." The first trailer for the series was released today, and it was revealed that it will be the first Marvel Studios series to be released on Disney+ and Hulu simultaneously.

Unlike the Marvel Studios series that were previously released on Disney+, the entire first season of Echo will be released in one day. However, the binge model isn't the only thing that makes the series unique. In addition to also being released on Hulu, Echo will be rated TV-MA, which means fans can expect some violence akin to the Marvel shows that were previously released on Netflix. Echo drops on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10th.

"I grew up reading the comics and not everything is mainline Avengers giant, epic storytelling," executive producer Brad Winderbaum recently told members of the press at a trailer event for Echo. "What's exciting to us is to tell smaller, intimate character stories, too. And Echo is a huge opportunity for us to do that. It is the story of Maya Lopez, who is an indigenous motorcycle-riding, gun-toting ... She's deaf, she wears a prosthetic leg, she's an amazing martial artist, and she has an incredible history, and our team has brought a lot of depth to her character in this series."

He continued. "It's our first TV-MA show, so it's a little on the grittier side for Marvel. And I think again, shows kind of the breadth of what Marvel's capable of. And certainly something, again, if you know the comics and know the history, it feels very in line, but is kind of a new direction for the brand, especially on Disney+. And to that end, it's going to be, for many reasons, going to be simultaneously released on Disney+ and Hulu."

In addition to Alaqua Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, the cast of Echo includes Chaske Spencer as Henry, Tantoo Cardinal as Chula, Graham Greene as Skully, Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Devery Jacobs as Bonnie, and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez.

Echo is being released on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10. The show will leave Hulu on April 9th.