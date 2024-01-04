Marvel's Echo Producer Confirms Daredevil's Suit Is Brand New in Series

Marvel's Echo is set to premiere on Disney+ next week, and one of the biggest draws for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will be getting to see Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin going at it in the MCU.

The trailers for Echo have already teased us with shots of Daredevil's new costume for the show – and when ComicBook.com got to speak with Marvel producer Richie Palmer at the press day for Echo, he confirmed that Daredevil's new MCU costume is headed our way!

First of all – mild spoiler – Daredevil's new suit in Echo will be a red one (as opposed to the classic yellow suit we saw in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law). As Palmer explained to Phaze Zero's Brandon Davis, the suit is indeed a variation of the costume that Charlie Cox first debuted in the Netflix Daredevil series:

"It was a new take on the Netflix suit," Palmer said, "Which was designed originally by Ryan Minorbing who is our head of visual development for a decade at Marvel Studios. He came in and we said 'We want to honor classic Daredevil; we want to do a little bit different than Netflix just because we've got to. And Ryan came in and tweaked it a little bit. I think it's... I don't want to get too into the weeds about the suit – I mean I do because it's awesome and Ryan's awesome. It's kind of closer to the She-Hulk suit, but a little more red, in the most blatant terms. But it was our way of just trying to get the quintessential Daredevil onto the screen in this sequence."

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Echo executive producer Sydney Freeland previously explained that it was love of Netflix's Daredevil series that made the producers include Easter egg nods to that version of the suit in this latest MCU adaptation:

"I dunno if I can say this, but I love the Netflix Daredevil, it's great," Freeland responded when asked if Echo was a follow-up to Netflix's Defenderverse. "And so we certainly took, obviously the Daredevil fight, it was a little bit of a nod to that series ... But then also we wanted very adamantly to show that these are people in our show. They bleed, they die, they get killed, and there are real-world consequences. And again, talking, it's not the fate of the universe at stake because I think once you go that broad, you can sort of lose sight a little bit. And so that kind of dictated the tone a little bit. So I guess to answer your question, it was a conversation, but it wasn't that reason."

What Is Marvel's Echo About?

Marvel Studios presents Echo in which Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) struggles to reconnect with her Native American roots while balancing aspirations tied to a life of crime as a successor to the brutal legacy of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) aka Kingpin. In the first episode we are introduced to Maya Lopez and her struggles," the synopsis reads.

In addition to Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, the cast of Echo includes Chaske Spencer as Henry, Tantoo Cardinal as Chula, Graham Greene as Skully, Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Devery Jacobs as Bonnie, and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez.

Echo will premiere all its episodes on Disney+ and Hulu starting on January 9th. It will be Marvel Studios' first TV-MA series.