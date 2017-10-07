New Details Emerge About Epcot’s ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Ride

If you went up to the casual movie-goer four years ago, chances are they’d have no idea who the Guardians of the Galaxy were. Jump forward a few years and that’s all changed thanks to the wildly popular Guardians of the Galaxy and its follow-up Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 from the mind of visionary James Gunn and the good people at Marvel Studios.

Peter Quill, Gamora, Drax, Rocket Raccon, and Groot were D- and E-list Marvel characters before their live action debut and thanks to a director like Gunn, they’ve become one of Marvel’s hottest properties. So hot, in fact, that they’ve been getting their own amusement park rides.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At Epcot’s 35th anniversary celebration at Walt Disney World this past weekend, Epcot Vice President Melissa Valiquette dropped the news that the ragtag group of misfits we’ve come to know and love as the Guardians would be getting their very own roller coaster within the amusement park.

Although not too many details were released at the celebration, Valiquette did mention that the new Guardians ride would replace the Universe of Energy, a piece of the park that has recently closed — ultimately making it the first roller coaster to run inside Epcot.

Guardians Thrill Ride: Vol.2 — or whatever they decide to call the attraction — will be the second amusement park ride to feature the lovable losers. Earlier this year, Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission – Breakout opened at Disney’s California Adventure replacing the fan-favorite Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

Since Disney Parks seem to be in a perpetual state of updating and renovation, don’t be surprised to see more Marvel-themed rides springing up all over the world.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is available on digital services, Blu-ray, and DVD now.