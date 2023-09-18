New Loki Footage Revealed In Season 2 Featurette

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's return to the Time Variance Authority is just a matter of weeks away. Loki Season 2 is set to pick up where its first installment left off, as a sinister variant of Jonathan Majors's He Who Remains now controls the TVA and consequently all of space and time. Last fans saw Tom Hiddleston's titular trickster in this series, he was feverishly warning his TVA comrades about the imminent tyrannical takeover, but as evident by Owen Wilson's Mobius's confusion, it appears that those chaotic changes have already been set in motion. In the two years since Loki Season 1, he and Mobius did make a cameo appearance in the end credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a sequence directly plucked from Loki Season 2.

Loki Season 2 Featurette Reveals Fresh Footage

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

The multiverse continues to walk on eggshells.

As doubled down on in a new featurette, Loki Season 2 will directly continue the events of Season 1.

"Rest assured, our Loki will be with our Mobius, and they will be dealing with the consequences of this first season," executive producer Kevin R. Wright said.

That primary consequence is an action of Sophie Di Martino's Sylvie, as the female Loki variant is responsible for killing He Who Remains in the Season 1 finale, thus sending the sacred timeline spiraling.

"Everything has stepped up a gear," Di Martino said. "The stakes are huge."

Alongside these new quotes, extended looks at previously-seen scenes in past Loki Season 2 trailers are abound. These include another glimpse at Jonathan Majors's Victor Timely, Ke Huy Quan's OB, and everything going on in both the 1900s-era setting as well as the out-of-time TVA.

Loki Season 2 premieres on Thursday, October 5th at 9 PM ET.

