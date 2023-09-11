Loki Producer Breaks Down Ke Huy Quan's Season 2 Role

Ke Huy Quan is a master of the multiverse. After winning an Oscar for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Goonies alumnus is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe later this year when the second season of Loki hits Disney+. According to Loki executive producer Kevin Wright, Quan's character OB is effectively the heart and soul of the Time Variance Authority.

"His job is basically every piece of tech, every computer, everything that is running at the TVA," Wright said in a new chat with EW. "He either designed it, or he fixes it and keeps it running."

Wright went on to add that Kevin Feige made sure to reach out to Quan by the time Everything Everywhere hit theaters in order to get the actor on the studio's docket before his schedule quickly filled up.

"I think Kevin Feige made a call maybe April 12, just to follow up and say, 'Please, please do this,'" Wright added. "Little did we know, Ke is apparently already a giant Marvel fan and was a big fan of Loki season 1."

As it turns out, Marvel Studios didn't have to worry as Quan's admitted he's a massive fan of the MCU, being sure to keep up with all the franchise's films and television shows.

"I've been fantasizing about this for many, many years," Quan told the magazine last fall. "Alll the way back to when the first Iron Man came out. I saw all the movies in the theaters. I've seen all the films. I constantly watch on YouTube how passionate and enthusiastic these fans are. So to be up on stage today with Sophia and Tom and Owen and Kevin and to be on the receiving end of that… it's just been incredible."

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.