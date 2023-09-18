Marvel's Loki Season 2 Episodes Get Primetime Release Slot on Disney+

Marvel's Loki Season 2 has been moved into a primetime timeslot for the release of new episodes. Find out when to watch!

Marvel's Loki Season 2 will be releasing its episodes in a primetime timeslot on Disney+, as revealed by Marvel Studios.

Loki Season 2 episodes will start streaming on Disney+ on Thursday, October 5th at 6pm PT (9pm ET). Watch the announcement promo below!

Marvel Studios’ #Loki Season 2, an Original series, is streaming on October 5 at 6PM PT, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/8sGo1xmRIW — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 18, 2023

Marvel also confirmed the regular primetime release for all Loki Season 2 episodes in the press release for the latest look at the series: "Marvel Studios' "Loki" Season 2 launches exclusively on Disney+ at 6:00 P.M. PT on Thursday, October 5. All subsequent episodes will also be available starting Thursdays at 6:00 P.M. PT."

Clearly, Marvel Studios and Disney are leaning into the same release strategy as Lucasfilm and Disney have for the currently-running Star Wars: Ahsoka series, which also releases episodes in a primetime slot. The benefit seems abundantly clear: Ahsoka has shown that primetime evening releases allow for more viewers watching in the initial hours of release, and social media buzz building to bigger heights throughout the night, becoming trending topics by the next morning. Even without official viewer numbers on Ahoska, the show has done the job of at least appearing to be a PR success. With the Fall 2023 TV season being more measured in its content release slate (and ability to market them), Disney/Marvel may be especially savvy in turning Loki Season 2 into a primetime darling on Thursday nights, with the entire weekend there waiting to scoop up secondary viewers.

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Loki Season 2 looks to be mixing the deep character evolution of Tom Hiddleston's Loki, with the larger Marvel Multiverse Saga that's been unfolding. Loki will apparently discover his true heroic side, as he fights to get back to his own reality; warn the MCU about the threat of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), and save those close to him like Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) and Mobius (Owen Wilson).

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.