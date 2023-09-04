Latest Loki Season 2 Trailer Features New Footage of Jonathan Majors's Kang the Conqueror

The God of Mischief is gearing up for another time-bending adventure. Tom Hiddleston is set to reprise his role as Loki for the tenth time in Loki Season 2. Last fans saw of the trickster, he was wandering around the Time Variance Authority headquarters in a panic, as one of his variants, Sylvie, had just murdered He Who Remains, sending the sacred timeline into chaos. While some of Marvel Studios' cards remain to be seen, this moment essentially kicked off the Multiverse Saga, as He Who Remains's murder opened the door for various Kang the Conqueror variants to wreak havoc across infinite timelines.

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe now in Phase 5, all roads are beginning to lead to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. With Loki Season 2 set to feature Jonathan Majors's Kang the Conqueror in a prominent role, many expect this new batch of six episodes to significantly further the MCU's greater storyline.

Loki Season 2 Trailer Features New Kang Footage

If you think he's evil, just wait til you meet his variants.

The latest Loki Season 2 trailer featured fresh footage of Jonathan Majors as Victor Timely, the Kang the Conqueror variant he first debuted as in the post credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Timely is once again showing off an invention to a early 1900s crowd, one which seemingly sparks out of control, but leaves Timely unaffected.

"And around and around and around we go," Timely says.

Following this familiar scene and new dialogue, a new scene of Timely flashes. Here, Timely is holding a device up to the light inside a warehouse.

Based on the background and windows, this is the same warehouse that Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Ravonna Renslayer is seen in earlier in this trailer. That small detail is especially notable, as Renslayer and Kang are romantically linked in the comics.

Loki Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on Friday, October 6th.

