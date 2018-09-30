New Marvel Cinematic Universe Concept Art Reveals Alternate Captain America Suit

Before settling on the costume that he wore in Marvel’s The Avengers, Captain America was almost outfitted in something that looked a bit more sleek and would have felt more at home with his Captain America: The Winter Soldier look.

Designer Charlie Wen shared some concept art on social media yesterday that depicted a version of the Captain America costume that would have been a little more svelte and tactical than the one he ended up with in Joss Whedon’s first outing as the Avengers director.

Captain America’s eventual costume in The Avengers was not one of his most popular looks with most fans, although, after only minor tweaks, the Avengers: Age of Ultron version was much more popular.

That said, it was the Avengers version — and could, presumably, have been the design above — that will continue to be used in every superhero compilation video on YouTube, since it is featured in the “assemble” shot that circles around the team during the movie’s big battle.

After The Avengers, Captain America has gradually drifted farther and farther away from his classic, star-spangled look, culminating in a colorless costume in Avengers: Infinity War that did not even include his famous shield. So far, art from Avengers 4 has shown him shaving, but not donning a more classic costume in the run-up to the team’s final battle with Thanos.

